SEATTLE — The MoPOP exhibit "A Queen Within: Adorned Archetypes" is home to over 100 garments, photos, and videos showcasing the many ways women are symbolized.

The Thespian section focuses on pieces by Alexander McQueen. "Really trying to highlight that kind of theatrical, experimental idea," said exhibit curator Jacob McMurray.

Many pieces, like a tooth heel, tend to challenge conventional aesthetics. Others feature mind-bending proportions or conjure images of celebrities. One dress on display was worn by Beyonce.

A headpiece by Charlie Le Mindu was worn by Lady Gaga. "It looks like a giant pair of lips on top of the head that is made out of hair, and three sets of sunglasses that are set below that."

You can also find a zero waste dress designed by Miyaki, which used a computerized loom to weave the outfit onto the mannequin.

A beautiful Iris van Herpen dress was inspired by cymatics, which is the visualization of sound waves. "The dress is actually made out of silk organza, it's laser cut and hand stitched," explained McMurray, "But it looks very otherworldly and also very ethereal and light and really like no fashion you've ever seen."

A memorable feast for the eyes that proves fashion is far more than just fabric.

"It doesn't have to be just a utilitarian garment. It can sort of modify the human form, it can accentuate different aspects of our personality... it can be all these different things and I think that's the power of fashion."

"A Queen Within: Adorned Archetypes" runs through September 2.

MoPOP | 325 5th Ave N, Seattle | Open daily 10AM to 7PM

