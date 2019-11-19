ISSAQUAH, Wash. — MONTALCINO RISTORANTE ITALIANO was voted Best RESTAURANT EASTSIDE in 2019's Best of Western Washington viewers choice poll.

You might feel like you've been transported to Italy when eating at Montalcino Ristorante Italiano, but make no mistake you're still in Washington.

Husband and wife Rick and Reisa Ragan have owned the restaurant for about six months now. They've created an intimate dining experience that packs a big punch. The food and wine celebrate the Italian lifestyle. Each dish is prepared with passion using fresh seasonal ingredients.

Their pasta dishes are definite crowd-pleasers. The most popular on the extensive menu include the braised short rib ravioli and the lobster ravioli. You also can't go wrong with the lamb shank. It's slow-cooked for five hours leaving the meat so tender you don't even need a knife.

The lamb shank at Montalcino Ristorante Italiano is slow-cooked for five hours.

KING 5

The illusion you've stepped into Italy continues with the entertainment. Customers are serenaded every week by Tony La Stella. He sings both classic Italian standards like Santa Lucia as well as lighter hits like Mambo Italiano.

Tony La Stella performs every week at Montalcino Ristorante Italiano in Issaquah.

KING 5

Montalcino Ristorante Italiano is open every night except Monday. It's located at 15 NW Alder Place in Issaquah.