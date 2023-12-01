Monster Jam leaps into the Tacoma Dome this weekend - What's up this Week

Pete Holmes / Jan. 14 / Neptune Theatre
Looking for some laughs? Comedian and actor Pete Holmes brings his witty and self-deprecating stand-up to Seattle for two shows this Saturday night at the Neptune Theatre.
"I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" / Jan. 13-Feb. 5 / Bagley Wright Theatre
On the stage, the Seattle Rep's, "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" follows a 15-year-old girl who's asked to put her dreams of becoming a writer aside after the death of her sister. Performances run at the Bagley Wright Theatre from Jan. 13-Feb. 5.
Scared Scriptless / Jan 14 / Moore Theatre
Two stars of the hit improv show "Who's Line is it Anyway?," Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, are coming to town for their Scared Scriptless tour. You can catch them this Saturday night at the Moore Theatre.
Monster Jam / Jan. 13-15 Tacoma Dome
The super-charged Monster Jam is a showcase of high-flying trucks in fierce head-to-head battles. You can watch them go air born Friday through Sunday at the Tacoma Dome.
