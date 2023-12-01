Monster Jam leaps into the Tacoma Dome this weekend - What's up this Week

The dirt and wheels will be flying. #k5evening

Pete Holmes / Jan. 14 / Neptune Theatre

Looking for some laughs? Comedian and actor Pete Holmes brings his witty and self-deprecating stand-up to Seattle for two shows this Saturday night at the Neptune Theatre.



"I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" / Jan. 13-Feb. 5 / Bagley Wright Theatre

On the stage, the Seattle Rep's, "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" follows a 15-year-old girl who's asked to put her dreams of becoming a writer aside after the death of her sister. Performances run at the Bagley Wright Theatre from Jan. 13-Feb. 5.



Scared Scriptless / Jan 14 / Moore Theatre

Two stars of the hit improv show "Who's Line is it Anyway?," Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, are coming to town for their Scared Scriptless tour. You can catch them this Saturday night at the Moore Theatre.



Monster Jam / Jan. 13-15 Tacoma Dome