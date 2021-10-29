This medieval Monroe castle for sale is a fairytale come to life - Unreal Estate

The buyer gets to keep the swords, dragons and suits of armor. #k5evening

MONROE, Wash. — They say a person’s home is their castle. But just outside of Monroe, a castle can be your home.



"It's always been like a castle. But the people that had it built only did so much. They did nice things but the folks that bought it, they did spectacular things," said Barbara Orr with RSVP Real Estate.



"You have the dry moat. You have the draw bridge. The front door is walnut with important hardware from England."



Some homes have a great room. This place has a great hall.



"It's got four suits of armor. It's got a two-story cultured stone fireplace," said Orr. "And there's beautiful swords, fabulous swords. There's also a loft that looks down to that beautiful great hall."



Feel like making a feast? The kitchen can accommodate.



"You got the island kitchen with a stove that was imported from France," said John Logue with Windermere Real Estate.



The castle even comes with little passageways for your pets. Upstairs you'll find the bed chambers. Each with its own name.



"The Honey Moon suite and the next one she calls it the Friendship room. And then there's the Romeo and Juliet bedroom and it has its own balcony," said Orr. "The primary bed you walk in and you've got the cathedral ceilings. If you go into the master bath [and] turn to your left, you got the tub separate from the shower," said Logue.



But what's a castle without a kingdom to rule over.



"You're looking at just over 18 acres, rolling hills. And then, of course, the views of the mountains and of the valley," said Logue.



On top of everything else, the castle comes with its own dragons.



"The owner drew a picture of what he wanted and then had a sculptor in Switzerland make it out of recycled motorcycle parts. The big one is 9 feet tall. And there's a little one too."



Living a medieval life may not be for everyone, but the next ruler of this castle will have a home like no other.



"If there's somebody that just wants something that not cookie-cutter like everybody else has, this is great, said Orr. "You feel like royalty in there."