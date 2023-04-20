Modern Mexican cuisine is on the menu at Cantina Monarca in Bellevue

The restaurant and tequila lounge was inspired by the upscale boutiques you find in Tulum. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Walking into Cantina Monarca feels like you've been transported to a luxurious boutique in Tulum, Mexico — expect you don't need a plane ticket to get there. This new restaurant captures the ambience of a tropical destination, but you'll find it in the heart of downtown Bellevue.

The restaurant opened in early 2023 in Lincoln Square. The space was inspired by the upscale hotels located on the Yucatan Peninsula. The wood and lush greenery was imported from the Mayan jungle and much of the décor was created by Mexican artisans.

The menu features a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine. All of the dishes are designed to leave you satisfied, but not weighed down. The restaurant also offers various vegan and gluten-free options like the fish taco. It's made with battered sea bass using buttermilk. One of our favorites was the Sandia salad which has compressed watermelon and honeydew along with candied pumpkin seeds, pepper arugula, chèvre and pomegranate vinaigrette.

You'll also find dishes inspired by the indigenous culture of the region like the Tlayuda. The plate consists of black bean puree, avocado, salsa and other vegetables on top of a tortilla that's been fired in a brick kiln in Oaxaca.

And don't forget dessert. The Arroz con Leche is the restaurant's take on a Mexican rice pudding. It's topped with candied pumpkin seed, cinnamon powder, mariposas shaped cookies that are made in house.

The drink menu is equally impressive featuring specialty tequila and mezcal cocktails. If you can't decide on one drink, they offer margarita and tequila flights. There's also several mocktails available like the Dragonfruit Spritz. But if you want an Instagramy-worthy beverage, look no further than the Cadillac Fog. This citrus concoction mixes camarena reposado and Grandeza orange liqueur enveloped in Grandeza fog.