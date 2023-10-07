Baseball's best sparkle like diamonds on MLB All-Star Game red carpet at Pike Place Market

Major League players showed off their runway looks as fans cheered at Pike Place Market ahead of Tuesday's All-Star Game in Seattle. #k5evening

SEATTLE — At Pike Place Market usually it's the guys throwing the fish that get all the attention. Maybe the colorful bouquets. Or the fresh fruit for sale.

Not on Tuesday.

Late in the morning, fans lined up by the hundreds to see the world's greatest baseball players walking a bright pink carpet as part of MLB All-Star festivities. Many of the players came with families. Many stopped to talk to fans. All were dressed to the nines.

These are young, good-looking multi-millionaires who were at the event to shine like the stars they've become. Money was no object. These are athletes that not only play on diamonds. They wear them.

For Arizona Diamondback Corbin Carroll, who wore a white linen suit over a black shirt and silver chain, returning to Pike Place Market was a homecoming.

"Dad had a membership to the Seattle Athletic Club growing up so we'd hop right out off there and grab some piroshkis from the market," he said. "It's pretty cool."

For the players, it was an opportunity to bask in their achievements at the halfway point in the 2023 season. For fans, it's an opportunity to get autographs, maybe talk to a few players, or just catch a glimpse of their favorite stars, like the pitching and batting phenom Shohei Ohtani.

"We are from Japan," said one fan. "We live in Seattle but we're originally from Japan so we are very proud of him. Big time of course!"

We saw some visions in pink and some stark statements in black. But this year nobody brought the color like Carroll's teammate Lourdes Gurriel, Jr.

"That's incredible right there!" Carroll said.

Ronald Acuña Jr, dressed in a pink suit, held up a huge chain featuring a figurine of himself. We've seen that routine before, so we awarded Best Bling to our local home run king Julio Rodiguez.

"This is unbelievable," Rodriguez said of the atmosphere at Pike Place Market. "This is unbelievable. You see everybody enjoying the time. That's what this is about."