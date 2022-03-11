Millie Bobby Brown loves her 13 cats and playing Enola Holmes on Netflix

The mystery is inspired by Sherlock Holmes and debuts on Netflix Nov. 4. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

The Netflix movie franchise about Enola Holmes, sister of Sherlock Holmes.

The original film debuted in 2020 and the sequel debuts Nov. 4.

Brown stars as a bold, whip-smart young woman who’s desperately trying to step out of her famous brother's shadow. Cavill plays Sherlock, who’s dealing with his own demons.

In “Enola Holmes 2,” she opens her own detective agency and investigates the disappearance of a female match factory worker.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to Brown and Cavill about their roles.

HOLCOMB: "I love anything that's entertaining and empowers women. What are you empowered by these days?"

BROWN: "I'm empowered by Florence Pugh, I'm gonna say it out loud. She empowers me, I love her, this is gonna be a little dedication to Florence."

HOLCOMB: "(Sherlock) doesn't totally have it together. I wonder if you want to clarify for audiences that your house does not resemble Baker Street. Or maybe it does? I don't know — I don't want to judge.”

CAVILL: (laughing) “No. I mean, as much as Baker Street was extraordinary and there were amazing gadgets and devices everywhere, no. That's a little too chaotic for my liking."

HOLCOMB: “A little birdie told me you used a safe on set for an interesting purpose.”

BROWN (laughing): "The safe was a little cabinet on set that I liked to get my blanket and huddle up in there because I like confined spaces and anywhere I go to read my book, I was like I want a confined space so I found a safe on set.”

HOLCOMB: “You're essentially a cat?”

BROWN: “I am. And I have many cats. I'm just going to tell you how many cats I have, I know you didn't ask but I'm going to tell you. I have 13 cats and they're like my favorite things of all times, they're just little kittens, then I have a big one too — I'm a cat, I am a cat, I think I'm turning into a cat."

HOLCOMB: "You obviously play a different character who has inspired millions of children, but I'm curious what it means to you to be starring in a film that specifically empowers girls?"

CAVILL: "It's such a wonderful opportunity because obviously, I have a different perspective. To see Millie being that person, not only as a young woman but as a very successful young woman, as an actress, and now as a producer as well, and thriving so wonderfully, it's wonderful for me to be a part of that story. It's not just about young women learning stuff, it's about young boys learning stuff, too. It's about perspectives and it's about realizing that your perspective isn't the only perspective."

HOLCOMB: "What did you feel like was the most natural part of Enola for you to play, and which quality does she embody that you would love to also embody?"

BROWN: "It's funny, we are the same person so I'm like, 'What would I want to embody about myself? She can detach herself really easily from things? Maybe my humor is very similar to hers it's very quick and off the cuff and it can sometimes land and it can sometimes completely fail. And I kind of like that flaw, so that's something that we definitely share in common."

HOLCOMB: "I know in real life, you come from a family of five boys. I'm curious — how would Millie fit in?”

CAVILL: “I think she'd fit right in. When we were her age, just as noisy, just as loud, just as rambunctious."

HOLCOMB: "You are super into gaming, and I wonder if you think Sherlock would be if he was our contemporary, given how his mind works?"

CAVILL: "I'm not too sure, I think he'd probably be into other stuff. I love gaming because I tend to learn so much from it — I learn so much about myself from it, as well, especially playing similar games over the years and how my approach to them has changed. I think Sherlock would stimulate his mind in other ways."

HOLCOMB: "The game is afoot in different ways, which is fair.”

CAVILL: “Yes, indeed."