Milk Bar opens in Bellevue Square

"The opening of Milk Bar will be the very first in Washington state and we couldn't be more excited to open it here at our Nordstrom Bellevue Square store,” said John Bailey, senior manager of brand PR for Nordstrom. Milk Bar launched in 2008 and grew popular because we never grow out of craving colorful treats. "So Milk Bar was started by Christina Tosi, who was Momofukos very first pastry chef, and her idea behind Milk Bar was all built on nostalgia,” Bailey said.

That means layer cakes with lots of frosting and colorful sprinkles, cookies with everything from butterscotch chips to potato chips baked in, and soft serve ice cream flavored like cereal milk.



Don't know what to grab first? John Bailey’s got you covered, here's his must-try list:



"I'd say there are four different things that I might recommend a customer tries if they’re new to Milk Bar. I'd try the Compost Cookie. Grab a slice of the Birthday Cake. Absolutely amazing. The Milk Bar Pie is incredibly addictive. One bite you want to eat the entire pie itself. And then you absolutely have to try the Cereal Milk Soft Serve ice cream as well.”



And one of the coolest things about Milk Bar — they share their recipes.

With one of their cookbooks, and a little ambition, you can make these at home.



Homemade or store-bought, the goal of this treat stop is to make every day a party.