LILLIWAUP, Wash. — Mike’s Beach Resort is one of the oldest and most picturesque resorts in Hood Canal. With a unique PNW rustic look, they offer waterfront cabins and rooms with amazing views of the Canal.

“When people come to stay here they get to enjoy the great outdoors of the Northwest,” said co-owner Sara Macias. “It’s nice to take some time out and connect with your family, this is Washington, this is the Pacific Northwest.”

They have showers, tent camping, RV spaces, clam and oyster gathering spots, a boat launch, a kids play area, scuba air fills, and a scuba gear drying room.

“It’s a family stay-cation place just two hours from Seattle.”

Hood Canal's clear deep waters provide world-class oysters, clams, crab, shrimp, and salmon fishing, scuba diving, and miles of pristine shoreline for boaters, kayakers, whale watchers, beachcombers and lovers of nature. The canal is also is a mecca for outdoor recreation including hiking, biking, backpacking, and scuba diving.

“This water is glacial, it’s cold, it runs 365 days of the year and it’s untouched,” said co-owner Matthew Macias.

The resort has a private shellfish beach, it is open to our registered guests at specific times for oyster and clam harvesting, oyster and clam harvest is allowed and runs almost year-round. There is a limit of 15 oysters and 20 clams per guest, and no containers are allowed in the harvesting area other than the zip-lock bags provided.

“The oyster farm it’s just a little walk from your cabin.”

Gather Shellfish on the oyster and clam beach, and enjoy the perfect meal with the family at one of the waterfront common areas.

“BBQ oysters from the hood canal is life-changing experience.”

Stroll along the beach and let the scenic views of the Hood Canal & Olympic Mountains do the rest.

Mike’s Beach Resort | 38470 N US Hwy 101, Lilliwaup, WA 98555

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.