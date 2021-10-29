Microsoft series making mandatory employee trainings less mundane

Microsoft isn't in the TV business, but it's dramatic series for employees is a huge hit. #k5evening

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft's hit drama series, "The Trust Code" is in its fifth season.

Technically, it's the company's Standards of Business Conduct training, but the drama looks and feels like something you might see on Netflix.

It has all the elements one might expect from a hit series: suspense, temptation and fascinating characters.

Nelson is the most well known.

"The whole issue with him is being able to speak up and being able to come forward," explained Rashelle Tanner, who is Trust Code's Executive Producer.

But her role at Microsoft is much broader, as the Director of Learning for Compliance and Ethics.

She came to the tech company 5 years ago with big ideas, using her experience as an employment litigator and General Counsel.

It helped her create realistic stories that people could remember.

And despite the Trust Code being a training video, you can find Microsoft employees on social media singing its praises.

"The thing that has fascinated me the most is how much people love this thing. They look forward to it!," shared Brad Smith, Microsoft's President and Vice-Chair.

"A critical ingredient is that suspense, keeping them on the edge of their seats. I love it when employees are saying 'when is next training?' Those are words you almost never hear uttered!" shared Tanner.

Behind the Hollywood style production is a full-on push by the company to make sure all 160,000 employees are on the same page when it comes to ethical decision making.

"Our mission is to help other organizations achieve more, so we work with all the companies and if they don't trust us that's a problem," said Tanner.

While most businesses can't replicate a production of this magnitude.

There's still a lesson everyone can apply.

"People love stories. If you can take a message and turn it into a story and make it entertaining, people will want to watch it. They will learn so much more than if it's one more thing they are forced to do," said Smith.