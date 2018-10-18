SEATTLE — There has been a hauntingly familiar figure seen skulking around Seattle...Halloween's Michael Myers, also known as "The Shape."

Seattle is one of only a handful of cities he visited as part of a promotional push for the new Halloween movie. Myers was spotted in several iconic locations, including Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, and even the famous Gum Wall.

The movie takes place four decades after the original, where Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) will prepare for her final confrontation with the masked killer.

Halloween opens in theaters everywhere on Friday, October 19.

