SEATTLE — There has been a hauntingly familiar figure seen skulking around Seattle...Halloween's Michael Myers, also known as "The Shape."

Michael Myers lurking on the outskirts of Seattle (photo: Ryan Green)
Michael Myers' menacing shadowy figure (photo: Ryan Green)
Michael Myers and his ominous reflection clutch a knife in the darkness (photo: Ryan Green)
Michael Myers skulking around Pike Place Market at night (photo: Ryan Green)
Michael Myers' threatening presence next to the famous Seattle Gum Wall (photo: Ryan Green)
Michael Myers lies in wait at Post Alley (photo: Ryan Green)
Michael Myers loiters in the dark next to the Seattle Great Wheel (photo: Ryan Green)
Michael Myers' threatening figure near the Space Needle at night (photo: Ryan Green)

Seattle is one of only a handful of cities he visited as part of a promotional push for the new Halloween movie. Myers was spotted in several iconic locations, including Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, and even the famous Gum Wall.

The movie takes place four decades after the original, where Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) will prepare for her final confrontation with the masked killer.

Halloween opens in theaters everywhere on Friday, October 19.

