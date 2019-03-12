SEATTLE — A quarter century after he first appeared on KING 5’s airwaves, Evening host Michael King is moving on to a new chapter.

He’s joining Boeing as an Engineering and Innovation Communicator.

King started at KING 5 as an anchor for Northwest Cable News and eventually moved on to KING 5’s sports department. He joined the Evening team in 2005 and has earned six Emmys and an Edward R. Murrow award for his work.

During his tenure with Evening, King innovated a number of popular franchises including Unreal Estate.

He also brought a fresh approach to interviewing sports stars in his annual Hangin’ with the Hawks series. Other memorable moments include catching a pass from Russell Wilson, playing a match against Venus and Serena Williams with a giant tennis ball, and holding a practice field goal kick for Steven Hauschka.

King is a huge fan of animals and featured countless creatures on the show. (He also took time to pet every dog he met on the street.)

He enthusiastically covered local inventors, unique entertainers, and any story that could get him moving – from riding the Olympic bobsled course in Whistler to sweating through a trampoline workout in Bellingham.

King was also one of the original Team Evening hosts, a format he helped create and refine over the past six years.

We will miss our good-natured, hard-working, funny, smart, patient and supportive friend. Team Evening won’t be the same without him, but we wish him the best of luck in his new career!

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.