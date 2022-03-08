Miami inspired drinks and pastries become popular go to in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

Sergio Garcia opened Papà Changò after feeling homesick for his native Miami. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — At 97 square feet, Papà Changò just might be the smallest cafè in the city of Seattle. But when you walk through the doors, it feels like you've traveled to another place. And the owner, Sergio Garcia said that was intentional.

"It was my way of not being able to move back home right away and getting a piece of home and bringing it here," Garcia explained.

Garcia is originally from Miami, Florida, and when he found himself in Seattle and homesick, he decided to bloom where he was planted. That meant opening Papà Changò, a Miami café in Ballard.

The tropical flora, the art and music, and even the temperature, make you feel like you're in the sunshine state.

But the star is those Miami inspired flavors.

One of the most popular items is Pastelitos, which are pastries filled with guava and cheese.

They also sell Semita's, a Honduran version of a popular sweet bread.

The drinks are just as grounded in the culture they are inspired by. Mochas are made with Mexican chocolate. And yes, they sell horchata!

It's all a reflection of Miami's rich diversity, one Sergio is proud to showcase.

"If Brooklyn, New York had a child with Los Angeles in the Caribbean, that's Miami," Sergio shared.

And thanks to Papà Changò, it's what you can find in Ballard.

A slice of someone's home, served with a lot of heart.