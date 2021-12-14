Merry and bright: This family's holiday light show is a true spectacle

The Decker family even has a special guest visiting Friday and Saturday nights. #k5evening

SPANAWAY, Wash. — At the end of a dead end road, there's a house that is just as lively and busy as you know who's workshop.



“I still believe in Santa,” laughs computer whiz Jeremy Decker. “I ask him for stuff.”



For nearly ten years Decker and his wife Brenda have brightened up December nights with tens of thousands of lights.

"We have like 50,000 of these pixels up here," Decker says. "We start working on it usually in August. As time gets closer we work a lot more hours out here."

It's opening night and everyone who knows the Deckers pitches in.

"I've just been friends with them for about 20 years," says Karrie Craig who decorates a tree and puts out boxes for food donations to Nourish Pierce County. "They're stuck with me."

"I'm actually a relative of Jeremy's," says Brandon Brock who plugs in lights. "I'm his cousin."

And the smiling baby?

"She's an elf in training," laughs Brenda Decker.

After night falls, in a twinkling, the show begins. The house is lit up with flashing lights all synced up to holiday music. Cars back into parking spaces across the street, tune in their radios, and take the spectacle in.

"The first year we did this we had a month to put it together and nobody thought we could do it," says Jeremy Decker. "But since I have a background in music, that kind of helps. I can find the beats. Hear the beats."

On Fridays and Saturdays, Santa Claus makes an appearance. His elves, the Decker and Brock children, hand out free cups of steaming hot cocoa.

"My job is to ask people if they want hot cocoa," says Hailey Brock. "They can say no or yes."

And on those magical nights when it's not raining, the Decker driveway hosts a dance party.

"Christmas is just all about fun," says Karrie Craig. "And making people happy and connecting with people and during the holidays, that's the best time to do it."

"We're fortunate," says Jeremy Decker. "So we try to give back what we can and that just makes us feel good about what we do."