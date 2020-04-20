Mercer Island student finds the 'trick' to beating boredom

Jack Moffitt pulls off amazing stunts without leaving home.

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Someday, years from now, when people ask Mercer Island's Jack Moffit what he did during quarantine, he'll be able to say he made a 50-yard blind throw with a football, over his house and into a garbage can.

"It was hard to line up," Moffitt said. "I had to line up a specific spot on the roof to throw it over, but I ended up getting it."

It took 15 tries. You'd think that would be enough glory for one stay-at-home stint. But that's not the only thing he's been up to.

"I thought, why not use my creativity?" Moffitt said.

The freshman pitcher for Gonzaga University is also handy with a pitching wedge, which he used to sink a hole-in-one with a ping pong ball, hit from the upper level of his house into a cup on the entry-level floor below.

Then he scored another long, very slow, one-stroke drop down a curving staircase.

"I just started at the top of the stairs and tried to hit it down the stairs and it just went from there."

Moffitt's trick shot streak, like so many other things these days, was born of boredom. There's only so many hours of working out and distance learning one man stuck at home can do.

"It's just been really fun," he says, "It's entertaining during the quarantine. I've always just been playing around since I was a little kid, trying to make trash in the garbage can, throwing footballs through hoops."

To the delight of his friends and online followers of his TikTok page, he has an eye for the extreme, like a 6-bounce ping pong ball shot into a cup, across cooking pans arranged strategically on the floor.

"It's kind of satisfying to watch, too," he said, "And making the sound, 'bing, bang boom,' and it finally goes in at the end, which is cool."

The voices in the background of his videos belong to younger sisters, Molly, 17, and Megan, 13.

Molly said, mimicking her brother, "Every five seconds, 'C'mon! C'mon! Trick shots! I gotta get famous!'"

But here's the real trick shot: turning quarantine into quality time.