SEATTLE — The shirt was destined for the trash can...or, at best, a thrift store. But now it runs, jumps, plays ... even goes to school.

Shirts get a second life in Claudia Cerrato's hands. She founded City Kids Style, a clothing line that upcycles old clothing into new dresses, skirts, and t-shirts.

Her husband literally gave the shirt off his back for the early styles.

"When my daughter was born, I just started sewing nonstop for her. Then I would try out new projects with my husband's old clothing...t-shirts and button-downs. Then I just kind of got addicted to it," Claudia says.

She gave up her job as an education administrator to concentrate full-time on her line.

You can see her clothing in person at Bootyland Kids in Wallingford.

