MONTANA, USA — From the river bank or on a boat, Fly fishing in Montana is one of the best ways to experience Big Sky Country.

Craig, Montana is located between Helena and Great Falls, situated right on the Missouri River. This small town is a hub for fishing, drawing in people of all kinds to experience the quiet serenity of casting a line.

"I've had clients from Germany, China, Japan. We get a lot of people from all over the world," said Billy Brann, a guide at Crosscurrents Fly Fishing.

Crosscurrents Fly Fishing takes people of all skill levels out on the water to cast a line.

"We do a lot of teaching beginners how to fly fish and we also cater to people that have been doing it for years," said Brann.

The Missouri River is open year-round for fishing and is famous for Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout and Native White Fish that populate the waters.

However, fish won't be the only wildlife you experience when out near the river. Osprey, eagles, deer, marmots, and maybe even grizzly bears are just a few of the animals that live in the area.

"We always say, 'Trout don't live in ugly places'," said Chris Strainer, fly fish guide and owner of Crosscurrents Fly Fishing.

The intimate experience of fly fishing allows one to see the beauty of Montana.

"Fly fishing is a more intimate experience and allows you to get a little more in touch with nature," agreed Brann.

If you have never fished before or you have a lifelong passion for catching, Montana is the best place to cast your line.

"We've had people that have said that fly fishing has changed their life," said Strainer. "Fly fishing is a way that you completely unplug from all your anxieties and issues for a few hours. The day often ends with those high fives and hugs and that's some of the best reactions we get from our clients."

The versatility of fly fishing means you can stay on the riverbanks or take to the water to try and get a great catch.

In addition to experiencing the beautiful outdoors up close, it also helps that "fly fishing is much cheaper than therapy," Strainer said.

