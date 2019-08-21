TUKWILA, Wash — Ryan (Henry) Ward is working on a mural on the exterior wall of the Space Gallery depicting the different types of animals that have gone into space.

“It’s a large canvas, it will take about 5 days,” said Henry.

Science and art merge for Space Art Day a family event where art gets its space. Henry is an American artist who has been described as "Seattle's most prolific muralist."

He had painted over 180 murals on surfaces such as buildings exteriors, school interiors, garages, and even vehicles, primarily in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle.

“I am doing what I need to be doing in this world,” said Henry.

