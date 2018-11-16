SEATTLE — Actor, producer and standup comedian Paul Reiser is in Seattle for two reasons:

"One, can't get enough coffee in LA. And tomorrow night, performing at the beautiful Moore Theatre," said Reiser, as he sat in on a taping of Evening with Michael King and Jim Dever at Cedar & Spokes Coffee and Bar in Seattle's Belltown Neighborhood.

Reiser is best known for creating and starring in NBC's Mad About You. More recently, he plays Dr. Sam Owens on the Netflix hit Stranger Things.

Comedian and actor/producer Paul Reiser joined Jim Dever and Michael King to host Evening before his November show at Seattle's Moore Theatre

Erickson, Anne

He's also one of the best known comedians in the world, which he made abundantly clear as he chatted with Team Evening about everything from cat balls to which kind of pie he prefers, which is the pie that most resembles cake.

Paul Reiser's Nov. 17th show at the Moore Theatre also features special guest Shelby Earl, and there are still tickets available. If Reiser's turn on Evening is any indication, he will have Seattle laughing. Hard. And who can't use more of that?

