Meet the Monster Truck driver who is paving the way for the next generation

TACOMA, Wash. — From the oceans of the pre-historic dark, comes the Monster Jam version of one of the most powerful predators in history: Megalodon!

This giant shark concept was developed into a Monster Jam truck in 2016, making its competitive debut Jan. 7, 2017. The newest member of the Monster Jam family was an instant success in the Monster Jam competition, winning the 2017 Monster Jam Triple Threat Series Central championship and quickly becoming a favorite at pit parties — where fans of all ages enjoy getting an up-close look at this menacing monster truck.

Bernard Lyght is a driver out of Albany, Georgia who currently drives Megalodon for FELD Motorsports. Lyght began his first full year of competition in 2017, driving Alien Invasion in the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series Central, finishing seventh in the series standings.

“I love being able to race the Monster Jam Speedsters and, of course, Monster Jam freestyle,” Lyght said. “My driving style is from another world.”

He later competed in the Double Down Showdown at Monster Jam World Finals XVIII, where he was defeated in Round 1 by Tristan England and the EarthShaker. In 2018, Lyght competed in the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series West.

Lyght didn’t really have a solid background as a driver but that was not going to stop this adrenaline seeker. Previously working as a stunt man, and even as Spider-Man on "Marvel Universe Live!," Monster Jam noticed his charismatic personality and the rest is history.

“I started off as a cheerleader and then I became an acrobat, so being able to get behind the wheel of a Monster Jam Truck is incredible,” said Lyght. “There is nothing in the world like it.”

Lyght understands that he is a role model for the next generation to come, as an African American male in this extreme sport.