Meet the local teens who are representing the Northwest on the big stage

Navigating their way from one checkpoint to another in the woods. #k5evening

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Orienteering is a sport that requires navigations skills using only a map and compass to go from point to another, competitors will go at full speed on unfamiliar terrain, following a given topographical map.

“It's like a combination between running as in cross-country and map reading,” said Benjamin Brady from Tahoma Orienteering. “Not only challenges you physically, which I love, but it also allows you to think while you're out there running.”

“I like to describe orienteering as everything a ranger will tell you not to do, in the woods by yourself with just a compass” said Aubree Winters from Tahoma Orienteering.

Normally orienteering competitions are done outdoors. For this same reason, Washington’s many trails and wooded areas make it perfect for this type of sport.

“You realize how beautiful nature is. Anyone can do it” said Clara Sherwood from Tahoma Orienteering. “Really. It's super easy to get involved.”

Orienteering events are timed and competitors will run against the clock, making it very difficult and challenging when trying to map the location and deciding where your own course goes as you are running.

Orienteering maps are drawn using magnetic north, and are printed in up to five standard colors. Colors are an integral part of the map symbols.

The history of orienteering started in Sweden and was first used by a military in the 19th century, today it's a popular sport in Europe and is growing in the US.

In Washington State teams like Tahoma Orienteering are making a mark in the sport. Members on this team have won many US Championships, and have also been selected to be part of the US National Team.

“We just won the national junior championship for orienteering” Brady said. “It's incredible to be able to represent your country.”