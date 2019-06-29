OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Oak Harbor couple Chris and Helen Taylor run Lynk Air, the Northwest's newest airline.

They operate a little differently than what you'll see at SeaTac. Lynk Air only has one airplane and Chris himself is their one pilot.

Unlike Whidbey's ferry terminal, Oak Harbor's A.J. Eisenberg Airport is usually pretty empty.

"Sometimes getting to the ferry, getting to the mainland... it might be three hours to get off the island. Or get on the island," said Chris. In less than 20 minutes, Chris will take his passengers from Oak Harbor to SeaTac.

Before this, Chris was a navy pilot. He spent 20 years landing on aircraft carriers and taking on other jobs -- working as an operations officer in safety, quality assurance, and hazardous materials.

"When you leave the navy you can go anywhere in the world."

Chris chose Whidbey Island, where he's now Lynk Air's only full-time employee. His wife, Helen, is the other. She never could have imagined she'd help run an airline. You'll find her serving her neighbors from behind the counter when she's not working her own full-time job as a hospital fundraiser.

"But one of the reasons that we love this place is the pace," Helen said, "And the way that people really care about each other."

One of the best parts of the job is the view from "the office." On sunny days, the mountain is beautifully picturesque from up above.

"We don't fly too high. You get great views of the Sound. We fly right up to the Sound, right by Downtown Seattle."

Clear skies ahead for the Northwest's littlest new airline.

"This is really just making it easier to be here, making it easier to live here, making it easier to visit here," said Helen.

A "Lynk Lift" to or from Whidbey Island is $139. They also provide charter flights anywhere you want to go. Book your tickets on the Lynk Air website.

