SEATTLE — Industrial Revelation was founded in 2005 by drummer D'Vonne Lewis. It was an R & D project (research and development) and he had no idea where the Industrial Revelation would go, what kind of music they would finally make, or whether it would work out. He just wanted the band to be as open as possible to different styles and ideas, and he placed it at the center of all of his other more traditional obligations.

The show, Band in Seattle, will bring you this special live performance that is all about human emotion, excitement, and passion.

Josh Rawlings, the band’s keyboardist. If you have not heard him play with this or that local jazz or soul act, then you have certainly heard him perform with the biggest name in hip-hop today, Macklemore.

“So much of being on stage is putting on a performance and showing that you are having fun, encouraging the audience to just come with you on that deeper level,” said Josh.

The band’s bass player, Evan Flory-Barnes, is a giant in his own right. This bassist has achieved a level of mastery where the boundary between the musician and the instrument is practically absent. Indeed, one cannot even imagine Flory-Barnes doing anything else but playing the upright bass.

“The joy, the passion, the devotion it’s all there, and we have this mix of a classical garage band, jazz and hip-hop” said Evan.

And then there is Ahamefule J. Oluo, the band’s trumpet player. This musician and composer brings to the house that passionate jazz sound with great sensitivity. Oluo is also a talented composer, a fact that was made clear at his 2012 Town Hall performance of his musical Now I’m Fine.

Nine years after forming this R & D program, Industrial Revelation won a Stranger Genius Award.

