Meet the artist behind Seattle's most colorful murals

"We're so removed from the natural world, and I think there's so much we can learn from the way animals work together,” Shao said. "Color is a big thing that draws me to this imagery, and some of that is also based in my Chinese background, growing up and seeing artwork."



The public art is also a love letter to Seattle, where she was born and raised.



"It means everything. I never moved away,” she said. "Something I love about my job is how you can watch people interact with your work, I think it's really special."



She embraces every part of the process: the physicality, working outside, the city noise and foot traffic, and even touching up murals that have been tagged.



"I do love visiting my pieces and kind of seeing how they age,” she said. "The environment, the community and how people interact with the piece adds so much to it. I'm just so grateful to be able to do what I do for work. I really love it."