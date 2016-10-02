SEATTLE — Many say he makes not just the best sushi in Seattle, but the best this side of Japan. Shiro's Sushi Kashiba was one of the most anticipated openings in Seattle restaurant history. It has been featured in the Chicago Tribune, USA Today, and The New York Times.

Shiro makes sure the octopus is placed just right.

Sushi Kashiba is located just up the hill from Pike Place Market off Pine Street at the Inn at the Market courtyard. 86 Pine St #1. Seattle, WA 98101 (206) 441-8844

Sushi Kashiba interior

