SEATTLE — Some people may only associate service dogs with the role providing comfort and emotional support. A common misconception is that cats are too aloof or skittish for the job. However, this is definitely not the case, especially for one very special therapy cat at the Bayview Retirement Community in Queen Anne.

Meet Abner, who is a breed of hypoallergenic cat known as an Abyssinian.

"We live in a retirement community where some of the residents are in wheelchairs and such, and he comforts them," said Douglas Weisfield. He and his wife, Elaine, are Abner's owners.

"He's just beautiful, and he's just so calm...such a good boy. He's very special really," said Carrol Vizzare, a Bayview resident. "I'm sure he brings a lot of happiness to a lot of people."

Lynn Arntuffus, Bayview's activity director, calls Abner a "rockstar" among pet therapy cats.

"I've never seen a cat like him," Arntuffus said. "Time stops...it draws the patient or the resident right into the moment so they can just be there and kind of let go--and then the magic happens."

The staff, residents and patients at Bayview all agree that Abner is adored by everyone who meets him.

"Many of these people don't have visitors, many of these people don't have family, many of these people are very sick...and to think that this guy can come in there and make a difference is very important," said Elaine Weisfield. "It's like he has a sense to help."

King 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING