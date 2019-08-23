MONROE, Wash — The annual Evergreen State Fair is officially a GO in Monroe and there are a bunch of things to see, do and eat!

You'll definitely want to hit up the Great American Petting Zoo. Open daily from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm, you can pet and grab selfies with goats, wallabies, pigs, alpacas and more!

Cotton the dog is doing a great job at learning how to herd the Great American Petting Zoo animals.

Julia Leonard

They love the attention and it's a fun time the whole family can enjoy.

Goats love the attention they get at the Evergreen State Fair!

Julia Leonard

Fair food is an experience on its own. You'll find burgers, funnel cakes, scones, lemonade, and other classic fair favorites... but have you tried the Purple Cow?!

If you've never heard of it, no, it's not a LITERAL purple cow. It's a delicious sweet drink made by the Snohomish County Dairy Women. The dark purple concoction consists of 7-Up, blackberry ice cream, and blackberry syrup. This year marks its 59th year at the fair!

The Purple Cow is made with 7-Up, blackberry ice cream and blackberry syrup!

Julia Leonard

There will be plenty of events taking place through the fair's run at the nearby Evergreen Speedway, including racecar driving, demolition derby, and monster trucks! If you want to get behind the wheel, you can on a go-kart! It would be a one-of-a-kind experience riding on the only Nascar sanctioned racetrack in the PNW.

You can go go-karting on the Evergreen Speedway during the Evergreen State Fair.

Julia Leonard

New this year to the Evergreen State Fair is the Beer and Wine Garden, serving up delicious craft beers. Concert goers will be able to take the alcohol with them, as long as you stay in the grandstand section of the arena. Aloe Blacc, Brett Young, and Newsboys are all set to perform.

RELATED: Evergreen State Fair kicks off in Snohomish County

The annual gathering in Monroe runs through September 2nd. For a full list of events and details, visit the Evergreen State Fair website.

