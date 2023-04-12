A meatball bahn mi minus the meat - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — A Vietnamese Banh Mi is one of the tastiest sandwiches anywhere. Chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows you her plant-based take on this classic.
Sriracha Meatball Banh Mi
By Makini Howell
SANDWICH INGREDIENTS:
- 4-6 banh mi rolls
- ⅔ cup sriracha aioli
- ½ cup or more pickled carrots
- ½ cucumber sliced
- 1 very thinly sliced jalapeno
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
MEATBALL INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb Impossible meat
- 1 1/2 teaspoon garlic chopped
- 1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh ginger
- 2 tablespoons green onion
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 ½ tablespoon sriracha
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoon ketchup
- Cooking oil
DIRECTIONS:
- In a small mixing bowl combine all ingredients and mix well until well incorporated.
- Using your hands for 1 ½ inch meatballs, heat a pan with medium heat.
- Add in meatballs and cook turning on all slides for 3-4 minutes.
- Remove from pan and keep warm.
PICKLED CARROTS INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups rice vinegar
- 1/2 cup sesame oil
- 1/2 tbsp red pepper paste
- 1 tsp red pepper powder
- 1/2 cup agave
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
- 1 jalapeno seeded and chopped (optional)
- 1/2 tbsp coriander
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 2 sliced shallots
- 4 cups shredded carrots
- Salt & pepper to taste
- If you are purchasing pre-cut carrots put them in a bowl and add in sliced shallots and set aside.
- In a mixing bowl add the vinegar, sesame oil, red pepper paste, red pepper, agave, sugar chipped cilantro jalapeno, coriander, and soy sauce mix to combine all ingredients together, then pour over carrots and shallots pickle for 6 hours or overnight.
SIRIRACHA AIOLI INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup Sriracha
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon cilantro
- Juice of 1 lime
DIRECTIONS:
1. In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients and mix well.
To make banh mis
- Slice bread and scoop out the middle to make a nest for meatballs to sit.
- Grill or warm bread in the oven, spread sriracha aioli on the top, and line 4 meatballs in the nest on the bottom.
- Nestle in the side 3 cucumber slices, 3-4 jalapeno slices, and top with pickled carrots and garnish with cilantro.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email