To make farms profitable local farmers are becoming event planners

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Visitors to McMillin Farm in Puyallup might not be surprised to find a produce stand on the property. But what about a brewhouse? And a wedding venue?

Entrepreneur Joe Avila says the days when a 40-acre farm could support a family are gone.

"Just planting the crops and harvesting crops wouldn't pay for your labor, the seed, the gas all the implements that go along with that, " Avila said. "So we're incorporating more of agri-tourism with our events and we're having a great time."

The secret, Avila says, is diversification. And we don't mean rotating crops.

That's why Avila already has a brewhouse on the farm where his McMillin Pineapple Express is already a hit with visitors.

The produce stand sells his Avila Gorilla Hot Sauce which has inspired an annual hot sauce festival at the end of July.

Avila also has plans for a distillery, food truck and weekend events like an upcoming night market on Friday, July 14. There are goats on the property and plans for a small amphitheater way in the back.

"We're all first-generation farmers here so every day is a learning experience," Avila said.

The farm's primary purpose is to raise crops.

"We grow our pumpkins, rhubarb, corn and green beans," Avila said. " We have 30 different types of peppers from mild to super hots, kale, and tomatoes. Everything that we could possibly grow in the Northwest we'll grow here at the farm."