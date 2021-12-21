Matthew McConaughey, Tori Kelly, and Scarlett Johansson talk big dreams, Bono, and 'SING 2'

The animated sequel opens in theaters December 22. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Christmas is coming early for the kids who’ve been dying to see "SING 2."

The sequel to the animated smash hit opens Dec. 22 and promises to be another big success.

Original cast members return and are joined by music legend Bono of U2, who plays reclusive star Clay Calloway.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to stars Matthew McConaughey (Buster Moon,) Tori Kelly (Meena,) Scarlett Johansson (Ash,) and Garth Jennings (director and Miss Crawley.)

HOLCOMB: “There’s a moment in the film when Miss Crawley meets Clay and falls over. Was that your reaction when Bono said ‘yes’ to making the movie?”

JENNINGS: "As soon as you start talking to him, he's just delightful and I don't know how he does it but he kind of dispels any kind of meeting somebody of this sort of status."

HOLCOMB: "Other than your obvious physical similarities to Buster...”

MCCONAUGHEY: “Those ears, that nose...”

HOLCOMB: “Was there something about his character you really do share in common?"

MCCONAUGHEY: "Eternal optimism, which I think is about survival. The idea that the show must go on, by hook or by crook, however much resistance we're running into, the show must go on. Writing checks you're not sure you can cash. I've done that.”

HOLCOMB: “I was wondering about that — when have you faked it ‘til you made it?”

MCCONAUGHEY: “To get ‘Dallas Buyer's Club’ made, many of us faked it till we made it. I had lost over 30 pounds, we didn't have the money to make that film and we were still running around Hollywood going, 'We're making it in October' and Hollywood was going, 'You are not!.' We didn't know if we were making it, but we didn't flinch. And we did write that check and it thankfully did cash.”

HOLCOMB: "The characters are focused on making it big. Was there a time in your life when you first felt that, even if in retrospect you've done much more since then?"

KELLY: "For me, it was putting out my first album because that's all I wanted to do from when I was a kid, was just simply release an album. I cried when it came out. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, my life is complete.'"

JOHANSSON: "I would say probably the first time I did Letterman, I was like 13? That was pretty surreal. It was everything. It was about 400 years ago."

HOLCOMB: "Why do you sing?"

KELLY: "I don't know my life without singing, to be honest. (laughs)"

JOHANSSON: "I grew up watching a lot of musicals and I ended up finding acting through watching a lot of Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals and Judy Garland musicals."

HOLCOMB: “Ash knows her U2 songs. Did you know these already, or did you have to practice them?"

JOHANSSON: "This is my 13-year-old dream come true, singing in the shower at the top of my lungs. I definitely didn't need to listen to the demo. I was like, 'I got this.'”

HOLCOMB: "So for kids my kids' age, I can be like, 'See this is why you need to listen to mom's music.'”

JENNINGS: “Listen to the lion. Yeah, I love that aspect of Sing. It can introduce music that kids wouldn't have heard before."

HOLCOMB: "We all had to find ways to make it through the past couple of years. Did making this feed your soul in a way knowing it was ultimately going to give families what they need?"

MCCONAUGHEY: "We need some good news. We need to believe in the fairy tale. We've had two years of don't dream big, don't even dream at all, just try to get by with keeping your head above water. We need something that says you still can, it's still achievable, you can still go chase after it, you can still work your tail off to make something happen that you believe in. You'll have doubts along the way, you'll run into resistance, the world will say no you can't. But with persistence and some help and good fortune, you can sometimes pull it off. We need that optimism.”

HOLCOMB: “I feel like we need to lay over the animation of Buster as you were saying that, because it's literally what he would have said, too.”

MCCONAUGHEY: “But he would have said it in a bit of a different way, a different attack.”

HOLCOMB: “Yes, with a bow tie.”