A sparkly and safe solution to an annoying mask problem

Whidbey Island cosmetologist launches an innovative side gig

CLINTON, Wash. — Whidbey Island cosmetologist Sarah Stone found a sparkly way to solve a problem with the mask she wore as she served customers safely.

"I came up with them because at my business, doing lash extensions, I have to wear a mask when I'm with my clients. And in between I can take them off and I was getting really frustrated trying to look for my mask in between because I didn't know where it was,” she explained as she demonstrated her invention. “I wanted to have something that would keep it on me, without having it exposed to a spot like your neck where it's exposed to extra germs."

Now she makes and sells these mask holders, called ‘Charmed Solutions’. They’re lanyards you wear around your neck, with a clip that attaches to the earpiece of the mask. Each one is adorned with different charms, and they all help keep masks close at hand without spreading germs. It’s a great way to avoid the dread ‘mask dangling from one ear’ look, and it also stops excessive mask handling, since the lanyard enables users to remove the mask without touching the face covering part.