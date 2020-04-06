Magical beings give away free masks in Port Angeles

The Mask Fairies making face coverings fun

These aren't your average fairies.

These fairies are making practical magic during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Giving away handmade facemasks outside a Port Angeles grocery store.

"They make them and give them out for free so that's pretty awesome!" said a passerby rocking a brand new pink mask she picked out.

"We're in an art group and we couldn't meet because we were social distancing, so we decided what can we do that would be uplifiting, so we decided we would all make masks, and become Mask Fairies, and give them out for free. So that's what we're doing,” said Lauren Jeffries-Johnson.

Linda Galle-Parent and Jeanette Painter started this gang of decorated do-gooders.

“We both are affiliated with medicine so we thought let’s give out free masks,” said Galle-Parent. She adds that the local hospital, Olympic Medical Center donated 50 masks to the cause.

The fairies also have a magic touch with sewing machines. They hand-make the colorful pleated masks, buffs, and fitted masks that they hand out. All sizes - for all who need them.

"It's lots of fun and I made a bunch of children's ones and I'm so happy because they're going out the door!” said fairy Mary Lofstrom.

Making masks fun and free breaks down barriers to wearing them.

"There are people that don't have access to sewing machines and I haven't been able to find masks anywhere in town, I see people without them so it's hey, here you go, if this will help, it brings us great joy and satisfaction," said Richard Stephens, the only male Mask Fairy in the bunch.

Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Tom Locke even sports one of their masks: "We're trying to get people to wear masks not because we're forcing them to do it but because it's the right thing to do - it's the right thing for the community, it's the right thing for their famiies, if we all wear masks we'll get the maximum benefit."

The Mask Fairies are a bright spot in a dark time.

And this is the kind of magic that anyone can make.