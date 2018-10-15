Issaquah — Masa Mexican Kitchen & Cantina is a bright, friendly spot in Issaquah's Gilman Village. Whether you're looking for a new neighborhood spot or heading back from a ski trip, you'll find a filling meal at Masa. It's also kid-friendly, so don't be afraid to head there with the entire family.

Chile and orange braised pork, achiote rice, beans, jack cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo, covered in tomatillo and red chile sauces and drizzled with crema

Masa's menu features dishes like their pork burrito. It's made with chile and orange-braised pork, served with achiote rice, beans, and covered in tomatillo and red chile sauces.

Prime grade hanger steak, corn or flour tortillas with shrimp tossed with our homemade Habañero tomato salsa

Their Carne Asada with Habanero shrimp is a must-try, featuring their homemade Habanero tomato salsa.

And their Stuffed Jalapenos are a favorite of Michael King!

Jalapeno peppers stuffed with all sorts of goodness.

Masa also serves cocktails made with freshly-squeezed juice. From margaritas to mezcal old fashioned's, chances are, the bar will have something for every palate.

Masa Mexican Kitchen & Cantina 317 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah (425) 295-7115

© 2018 KING