Issaquah — Masa Mexican Kitchen & Cantina is a bright, friendly spot in Issaquah's Gilman Village. Whether you're looking for a new neighborhood spot or heading back from a ski trip, you'll find a filling meal at Masa. It's also kid-friendly, so don't be afraid to head there with the entire family.
Masa's menu features dishes like their pork burrito. It's made with chile and orange-braised pork, served with achiote rice, beans, and covered in tomatillo and red chile sauces.
Their Carne Asada with Habanero shrimp is a must-try, featuring their homemade Habanero tomato salsa.
And their Stuffed Jalapenos are a favorite of Michael King!
Masa also serves cocktails made with freshly-squeezed juice. From margaritas to mezcal old fashioned's, chances are, the bar will have something for every palate.
Masa Mexican Kitchen & Cantina 317 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah (425) 295-7115