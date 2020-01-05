Mary Steenburgen and Peter Gallagher preview the finale of 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'

The season wraps up Sunday night on NBC/KING 5

SEATTLE — Mary Steenburgen and Peter Gallagher star as the parents on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and both say the experience of making the musical comedy/drama has lived up to the name.

They chatted with entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb from their homes via zoom.

HOLCOMB: "I have that weird voyeuristic thing where I want to see what books you have on the shelves behind you."



GALLAGHER (pointing over his shoulder): "There's a little picture over my - I always get this wrong - on this side? There's a little picture of my wife and me at the pyramids…there's a speaker and a bunch of good books.”

HOLCOMB: “I love it, and this gives me greater appreciation for the weather casters who always have to point in the opposite direction.”

GALLAGHER: “I don't know how they do it. I'd last about a second in that job – ‘the storm center is coming in from… who knows?’"

HOLCOMB: “I know that you guys shot this in British Columbia. Did you ever get the chance to drive a couple hours south and spend any time in Seattle?"

STEENBURGEN: "I kept trying to make it to Seattle and never did. We often on this show has dance rehearsals and things on the weekends. It was hard to slip away, to be honest. It turns out it's really difficult to make a musical each week in eight days."

HOLCOMB: “Peter, for you (singing) is kind of old hat. I assume you didn't need the same kind of voice lessons that maybe other people needed?"

(Peter’s Zoom feed went silent and he started trying to troubleshoot)

STEENBURGEN: "It’s kind of like Peter on this show – he’s silent, so I’ll speak for both of us. (laughter) My husband (Ted Danson) always refused to sing at all, and in the great pause or whatever you call this great moment in time, he decided that he was going to take some voice lessons. And so he's been studying with the same person that we studied with for Zoey's Playlist. And he really isn't doing this for a project - he's doing it because he wanted to stare down that particular fear at this moment in his life, and I'm really proud of him.”

HOLCOMB: “How does he sound? How is he doing?”

STEENBURGEN: “He sounds amazing!"

HOLCOMB: "Let's talk about this season finale that's coming up. I keep hearing about a one-shot, seven-minute long musical number? This happens?”

GALLAGHER: “Yes! Yes. And, it's pretty cool. I can't wait for people to see it."

STEENBURGEN: "I've never done anything like what it was that we did, and it required a team of maybe 100 people, cast and crew. It was one of the most ambitious things I've ever been a part of, ever, in my career."

HOLCOMB: "We have to ask a quarantine question: What have you guys found you miss the most, and what have you found you miss the least?"

GALLAGHER: "I miss my kids the most. But the fact that knock on wood they're okay, my wife's okay... I would like to see them, but if they're okay, I can wait."



STEENBURGEN: "I miss my kids and my grandkids. I miss hugging them and… ugh. Just the thought of it makes me start to get emotional. And I miss the least probably leaving my sweet little doggie, he's curled up over there on the floor. Arthur has been with his parents day in and day out for a very long time now, and he's really happy, so I like that too."