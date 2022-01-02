Marlee Matlin and Emilia Jones on their historic SAG nomination

Their film 'CODA' is a coming-of-age story about a hearing girl growing up in a deaf family. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A little movie is making big history.



"CODA" (which stands for "Child of Deaf Adults") is about a hearing girl growing up in a deaf family. When it premiered at Sundance in 2021, it wowed audiences and was later streamed on Apple TV+.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to stars Marlee Matlin (Jackie Rossi) and Emilia Jones (Ruby Rossi) about the recognition.

HOLCOMB: “This film was actually the subject of a family bet in my house. We knew it was going to be emotional, so they made wagers on how many times I would cry and my daughter won with 8. I'm curious, do I hold the record?"

JONES: (laughing) "Not more than 8, that's for sure. I think you definitely win."

MATLIN: "Henry Winkler watched and called me and he was sobbing with his wife, they were sobbing, through the whole telephone call, through the whole call."



HOLCOMB: "First of all I think your reaction video (to getting a SAG nomination) should also be eligible for an award for Most Joyful Reaction. What does this mean to you personally?"

MATLIN: "Getting nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award is everything, I think. Because it's voted on by your peers and being in this business for 35 years, finally getting nominated for a SAG award, it really validates that this movie means a great deal to everyone. It really was a very proud moment, and very humbling at the same time."

HOLCOMB: “Emilia, we can’t overstate the work you did for your role. You learned ASL, and how to work on a fishing boat, and how to sing…”

JONES: "It was the most rewarding experience ever. I'm still learning sign language and I absolutely love portraying my feelings through a different medium, so I loved the challenge. But I think what's amazing is it was such a special film to make and we're all so close. Our Rossi group chat goes off every day."



HOLCOMB: "What did you learn about yourselves by working together?"

JONES: "Working with Marlee and being in scenes with Marlee is like a master class in how to act. But I also learned from her as a person. She's so classy and fun and kind and she's just amazing, she's like a breath of fresh air."



MATLIN: "I'm a mom of four and all my kids can hear… this is a woman who wants to have a deaf child and she wants someone that is just like her. And working on this scene with Emilia brought out in me a lot of things that as an actor, I hadn't experienced before. There are so many ways that people look at being a parent and a lot of times, they don't get the recognition or the acknowledgment. It's just on a whole different emotional level, for me as an actor — very challenging, very powerful."



HOLCOMB: "If you win for ensemble, who's giving the speech?"

JONES: "Marlee, because she's the pro!”

MATLIN: “Rock paper scissors."

