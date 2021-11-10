Drool-worthy lobster rolls arrive at the Seattle Art Museum

The MARKET's second location at the Seattle Art Museum offers delectable seafood delights, including their famous lobster roll. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Chances are, you've seen the MARKET's drool-worthy lobster rolls on the internet-a downtown Edmonds delight that has many people making the drive. And if you're an art aficionado in downtown Seattle, you're in luck-the MARKET now has a second location in the Seattle Art Museum.

This new MARKET location also serves breakfast and coffee, so be sure to check out their new egg sandwich, which comes with either shrimp or Dungeness crab. And of course, they have their iconic lobster rolls served with tartar sauce and the perfect crispy on the outside, soft on the inside French fries.

Some of their cocktails are seafood-influenced as well. Their MARKET Bloody, their version of a Bloody Mary, comes complete with half a lobster roll as a garnish. Now that's a drink and a meal!