The Mariners are burning up the field — What's Up This Week

After winning 14 games back to back, there's nowhere hotter to be this weekend than at a Mariners game. #k5evening

Capitol Hill Block Party / July 22 - 24 / Capitol Hill

One of our area's staple musical events is back! After two years, the Capitol Hill Block Party returns with more venues and acts than ever before. The festival runs Friday through Sunday in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Come From Away / Now - Aug. 7 / 5th Avenue Theater

The touring company of the Broadway musical, "Come From Away" has returned. The show tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them after being forced to land on Sep. 11. The show is playing now through Aug. 7 at 5th Avenue Theater.

"Nope" / July 22 / Local Theaters

Wanna see a movie? Writer-director Jordan Peele's highly anticipated third movie "Nope" follows residents of a small Californian town who have a close encounter of the freighting kind. "Nope" opens in local theaters everywhere on Friday.

Mariners vs. Astros / July 22 - 24 / T-Mobile Park