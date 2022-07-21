The Mariners are burning up the field — What's Up This Week

Capitol Hill Block Party / July 22 - 24 / Capitol Hill
One of our area's staple musical events is back! After two years, the Capitol Hill Block Party returns with more venues and acts than ever before. The festival runs Friday through Sunday in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Come From Away / Now - Aug. 7 / 5th Avenue Theater
The touring company of the Broadway musical, "Come From Away" has returned. The show tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them after being forced to land on Sep. 11. The show is playing now through Aug. 7 at 5th Avenue Theater.
"Nope" / July 22 / Local Theaters
Wanna see a movie? Writer-director Jordan Peele's highly anticipated third movie "Nope" follows residents of a small Californian town who have a close encounter of the freighting kind. "Nope" opens in local theaters everywhere on Friday.
Mariners vs. Astros / July 22 - 24 / T-Mobile Park
The hottest team in baseball is in your backyard! The Seattle Mariners are on fire having won 14 games in a row. The M's are returning from the All-Star break with a three-game series against their division rivals, the Houston Astros. You can cheer them on in person this weekend at T-Mobile Park.
