SEATTLE — Everyone's favorite Hawkins residents are back with the debut of Stranger Things Season 3 on Netflix this July 4th.

The show has been a pop culture powerhouse since it debuted in 2016 and even the Mariners are getting in on the action. On July 3rd, the Mariners are hosting Stranger Things night at the ballpark and giving away limited edition t-shirts to fans. Evening's Kim Holcomb gave some to the cast and caught their reactions!

Edgar Martinez shows off the Mariners x Stranger Things limited edition shirt featuring himself as Millie Bobby Brown's character, Eleven.

The t-shirt design features Mariners Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez with a bloody nose as a reference to one of the show's main characters, Eleven.

A nose bleed isn't the only thing Martinez and Millie Bobby Brown's character share. Martinez played as #11 on the Mariners until the team retired the number in 2017.

Stranger Things night at T-Mobile Park includes a pre-game waffle feed, a costume contest, and plenty of '80s music. Purchase tickets here.

