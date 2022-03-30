Mariners hope to hit a home run with 2022 food menu

New options include Hawaii-Korean fusion, poké, and spicy fried chicken sandwiches. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The Mariners are offering far more than peanuts and Cracker Jacks at T-Mobile Park.

New menu offerings were unveiled today for the 2022 season, featuring restaurant-quality options from local restaurants.

Marination, a Hawaii-Korean fusion eatery with locations in downtown, West Seattle, and Columbia City, has three dishes at the ballpark: the Aloha Slider with Kalua pork on a soft Hawaiian-style roll, a Luau Plate with pork, Huli Huli chicken or tofu, and SPAM Musubi. Marination is located near Section 119 on the Main Level.

Local chain Just Poké is serving sustainable fish and locally-sourced produce. Fans can try their bowls with seasoned ahi or salmon, or classic sushi rolls. They’re located near Section 132 on the Main Level.

Pure Açai, a sister business of Just Poké, also features bowls filled with fresh fruit topped with granola, nuts, and creamy Nutella. Other options include Nutella toast, avocado toast, and the Mariners Matchata (a matcha tea-based beverage.) There are two locations: near Section 132 on the Main Level and Section 328 on the View Level.

David Chang, of the famous Momofuku Noodle Bar restaurants, is serving a spicy chicken sandwich at Fuku. The chicken is buttermilk-marinated and served with habanero pepper and “Fuku butter” — a puree of pickles, butter, and garlic. Other options are fried chicken breast tenders and waffle fries. Fuku is located in the T-Mobile 'Pen.

Edgar’s Cantina is introducing several new items: Tacos del Barrio with chicken, pork, or fried avocado, BBQ brisket quesadilla, shrimp tostada, carne asada sliders, and Cantina Nachos. It’s also located in the T-Mobile ‘Pen.

Holy Smoke BBQ is also updating the menu with items like the BBQ rib combo platter and smoked brisket combo platter (with brisket that’s been smoked 12 hours.) For a non-meat eater, try the Beecher’s macaroni and cheese. Holy Smoke BBQ is now located near Section 105 on the Main Level and Section 313 on the View Level.

Also new in 2022 — Coca-Cola is the “Official Fan Refreshment” of the Seattle Mariners, and fans can get free refills on all fountain drinks.