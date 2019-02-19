SEATTLE — This week on the Music that Matters, we are focusing on bands that have played live on KEXP. Here are a few of the hundreds of bands KEXP has hosted live in studio playing locally this week.

Fri 2/22, Maribou State at Neumos

This British electronic duo DJed KEXP's Friday night mix show, Midnight in a Perfect World, back in 2015.

Sat 2/23, Mike Krol at The Crocodile

The LA garage rocker recently released his fourth album, "Power Chords."

Mon 2/25, Oh Pep! at Barboza

The Australian duo released their sophomore album, "I Wasn't Only Thinking About You..." last fall.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.