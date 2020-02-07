How Maple Valley's Zan Fiskum found her 'Voice'

The local singer rose to fame with a self-filmed performance.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash — Zan Fiskum was well on her way to stardom on NBC’s ‘The Voice.’ Then the pandemic sent everyone home.

"It was insane," Fiskum said.

To film her performances for the final rounds, she and her family had to set up all the equipment themselves.

"Lighting, camera, clothing, because we did everything. They would (say), “See if your dad can hold your phone while we’re on Zoom, and 'You stand right there and have your mom move your light a little bit.'”

Viewers fell in love, not just with Fiskum's voice, but also with her tiny trailer, the backdrop for a much-watched performance.

"My oldest sister and her five kids and husband traveled the country in that RV. And I’m saving a ton of money living there."

She’s using her newfound fame to help the causes she believes in.

Fiskum dedicated a prime time performance of her new single, called 'You Take Care of Me,' to the healthcare workers at Valley Medical Center in Renton. The song is unapologetically worshipful.

"I believe in the message. And I think that if you’re not a person of faith there’s still a message within there that’s applicable to you."

Recently, she sang at a virtual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause that’s close to her heart.

"I have some close friends whose daughter had neuroblastoma. Thankfully, she’s a survivor. And it’s so cool, what St. Jude does for families and for people, and it absolutely made me want to be a part of that."