'Mamma Mia' comes to life at Village Theater - What's Up This Week

Mamma Mia / July 15 - Aug. 7 / Village Theatre Everett
In the mood for a musical? The smash hit show "Mamma Mia" is a quirky and captivating show set to the timeless music of the super group, "Abba." The musical runs July 15 to Aug. 7 at the Village Theatre in Everett.
Seattle Symphony & Harry Potter / July 15 - 17 / Benaroya Hall
Are you a Harry Potter fan? The Seattle Symphony will be performing the score to "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" while the movie is soaring across the big screen in high-definition above. You can see the show tomorrow through Sunday at Benaroya Hall.
Seafair Indian Days Powwow / July 15 - 17 / Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center
After three years away, the "Seafair Indian Days Powwow" returns with three days of traditional Indian cooking, jewelry-making, music, and especially dancing with tribes from the United States and Canada in full regalia. The event runs Friday through Sunday at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center inside Discovery Park.
Kenny Chesney / July 16 / Lumen Field
Country music's summer concert champion is back! Kenny Chesney returns to the northwest for the first time in two years. You can join his fan base known as the "No Shoes Nation" when he performs at Lumen Field on July 16.
