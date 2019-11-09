Tacos are one food that almost everyone loves. Chef Makini Howell of Plum Bistro says even if you have a plant-based diet, you can still enjoy them with one special fruit: jackfruit. 

JACKFRUIT SHAWARMA TACOS, WITH CUCUMBER, TOMATOES & YOGURT SAUCE | Recipe by Makini Howell

INGREDIENTS:

For the Jackfruit

  • 2 20oz cans jackfruit 
  • 2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil
  • Shawarma paste (recipe follows)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • ½ cup veg stock or water

Shawarma Paste Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
  • ½ yellow onion diced
  • 6 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons ground coriander
  • 1 tablespoon sumac
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon allspice
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon cardamom
  • 2 ½ teaspoons salt

Cooking Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. For best results let sit overnight.

For the tacos:

  • Taco shells, hard or soft (gluten-free if preferred)
  • 1 medium tomato diced
  • 1 English (or 3 Persian) cucumber (s) diced
  • ½ cup chopped cilantro and green onion mixed (for garnish)
  • 2 limes cut into wedges
  • 1 cup yogurt sauce (recipe follows)

YOGURT TAHINI SAUCE

Ingredients: 

  • 3 cups unsweetened coconut yogurt
  • ¾ cups finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • ½ cup finely chopped yellow onions
  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh mint
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ cup tahini
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
  • Sea salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well incorporated. 

Cooking Instructions:

  • Drain the can of jackfruit, and use a potato masher to break up the jackfruit.

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add the shawarma paste and sauté for about 5 minutes until the onions have softened and begun to brown.

  • Add the chopped jackfruit, and saute until starting to brown, add stock to the pot and cover. Reduce heat and let it simmer until the jackfruit softens slightly, and about 1/2 of the liquid is absorbed. About 5 minutes.
  • Now take a potato masher, and smash all the jackfruit up to get that shredded texture. If you find it a bit wet, just cook a little longer. If you find it a little dry, just add a splash more vegetable stock.

To assemble the tacos:

  1. Warm the taco shells according to the package directions. When warmed, add a scoop of the jackfruit, and top with a dollop of yogurt sauce, tomatoes, cucumber and chopped fresh herbs sprinkle with a tiny bit of salt and serve with lime wedges.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.