Tacos are one food that almost everyone loves. Chef Makini Howell of Plum Bistro says even if you have a plant-based diet, you can still enjoy them with one special fruit: jackfruit.

JACKFRUIT SHAWARMA TACOS, WITH CUCUMBER, TOMATOES & YOGURT SAUCE | Recipe by Makini Howell

INGREDIENTS:

For the Jackfruit

2 20oz cans jackfruit

2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

Shawarma paste (recipe follows)

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup veg stock or water

Shawarma Paste Ingredients:

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

½ yellow onion diced

6 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons ground coriander

1 tablespoon sumac

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon cardamom

2 ½ teaspoons salt

Cooking Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. For best results let sit overnight.

For the tacos:

Taco shells, hard or soft (gluten-free if preferred)

1 medium tomato diced

1 English (or 3 Persian) cucumber (s) diced

½ cup chopped cilantro and green onion mixed (for garnish)

2 limes cut into wedges

1 cup yogurt sauce (recipe follows)

YOGURT TAHINI SAUCE

Ingredients:

3 cups unsweetened coconut yogurt

¾ cups finely chopped fresh cilantro

½ cup finely chopped yellow onions

¼ cup finely chopped fresh mint

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup tahini

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

Sea salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well incorporated.

Cooking Instructions:

Drain the can of jackfruit, and use a potato masher to break up the jackfruit.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add the shawarma paste and sauté for about 5 minutes until the onions have softened and begun to brown.

Add the chopped jackfruit, and saute until starting to brown, add stock to the pot and cover. Reduce heat and let it simmer until the jackfruit softens slightly, and about 1/2 of the liquid is absorbed. About 5 minutes.

Now take a potato masher, and smash all the jackfruit up to get that shredded texture. If you find it a bit wet, just cook a little longer. If you find it a little dry, just add a splash more vegetable stock.

To assemble the tacos:

Warm the taco shells according to the package directions. When warmed, add a scoop of the jackfruit, and top with a dollop of yogurt sauce, tomatoes, cucumber and chopped fresh herbs sprinkle with a tiny bit of salt and serve with lime wedges.

