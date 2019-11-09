Tacos are one food that almost everyone loves. Chef Makini Howell of Plum Bistro says even if you have a plant-based diet, you can still enjoy them with one special fruit: jackfruit.
JACKFRUIT SHAWARMA TACOS, WITH CUCUMBER, TOMATOES & YOGURT SAUCE | Recipe by Makini Howell
INGREDIENTS:
For the Jackfruit
- 2 20oz cans jackfruit
- 2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil
- Shawarma paste (recipe follows)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ½ cup veg stock or water
Shawarma Paste Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
- ½ yellow onion diced
- 6 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons ground cumin
- 2 tablespoons ground coriander
- 1 tablespoon sumac
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon allspice
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon cardamom
- 2 ½ teaspoons salt
Cooking Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. For best results let sit overnight.
For the tacos:
- Taco shells, hard or soft (gluten-free if preferred)
- 1 medium tomato diced
- 1 English (or 3 Persian) cucumber (s) diced
- ½ cup chopped cilantro and green onion mixed (for garnish)
- 2 limes cut into wedges
- 1 cup yogurt sauce (recipe follows)
YOGURT TAHINI SAUCE
Ingredients:
- 3 cups unsweetened coconut yogurt
- ¾ cups finely chopped fresh cilantro
- ½ cup finely chopped yellow onions
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh mint
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ½ cup tahini
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
- Sea salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well incorporated.
Cooking Instructions:
Drain the can of jackfruit, and use a potato masher to break up the jackfruit.
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add the shawarma paste and sauté for about 5 minutes until the onions have softened and begun to brown.
- Add the chopped jackfruit, and saute until starting to brown, add stock to the pot and cover. Reduce heat and let it simmer until the jackfruit softens slightly, and about 1/2 of the liquid is absorbed. About 5 minutes.
- Now take a potato masher, and smash all the jackfruit up to get that shredded texture. If you find it a bit wet, just cook a little longer. If you find it a little dry, just add a splash more vegetable stock.
To assemble the tacos:
- Warm the taco shells according to the package directions. When warmed, add a scoop of the jackfruit, and top with a dollop of yogurt sauce, tomatoes, cucumber and chopped fresh herbs sprinkle with a tiny bit of salt and serve with lime wedges.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.