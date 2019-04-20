SEATTLE — Don't drive if you're high. Especially on the unofficial stoner holiday, April 20.

To make that message stick, Lyft and Seattle's Department of Transportation have invited teams to the Hot Stove Society kitchen to compete in "Baked," a contest to create the ultimate munch-at-home snack, using supplied ingredients.

KING 5 Evening's Michael King and Jim Dever are joined by Lyft driver Annette Gipson and Lyft corporate team member Madison Silver, along with Seattle police officer Jonathan Chin.

Lyft driver Annette Gipson competes in the Lyft "Baked" munchie cooking challenge.

Officer Chin looks the other way as Dever and King steal key ingredients from the common table so other competitors can't use them.

"I think they got four different spices," Silver says. "They got a box of cheese."

The team's snack quickly takes shape.

"It's coconut oil. It's granola," Gipson says, "Popcorn was the secret ingredient."

The creation even gets a reaction from celebrity chef Tom Douglas.

"Well, it looks super gross," he says.

Michael and Annette put the finishing touches on their creation.

And the winner is...

...not Team Evening.

"They're not cheering for us?" King asks.

No, they are not.

But the point has been made. It's better to stay home and munch than to drive high and get a DUI.

If you're planning to toke and travel on Saturday, 4/20, Lyft has a special deal: a $4.20 discount on up to two rides.

Officer Jim Chen surveys the final creation made by Jim, Michael, Annette, and Madison.

