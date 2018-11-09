Tacoma — I’m wondering, as I breathe heavily, how did I wind up running up a hill in Tacoma. I blame members of a Facebook group called Tacoma Runners. They've been meeting every Thursday evening since 2010 for what they call three-mile “fun” runs.

“It started with seven people that first time,” says one of the organizers, Rob McNair-Huff. “A bunch of us had never met each other and it kind of snowballed from there.”

McNair-Huff says on some nights, as many as 150 people show up to run. On the first night I show up to shoot the story it's a few dozen, warming up outside Puget Sound Pizza.

“So before we get started tonight do we have any first timers?” McNair-Huff calls.

Beth Solan raises her hand. She has a new job and hopes to make new friends. I lose her in the crowd as runners scamper down stairs, and scurry along sidewalks. It seems like a lot of the course, designed by McNair-Huff, is uphill.

“Rob likes hills,” laughs Sophia Petro. “Rob likes stairs and we live in Tacoma so that's just what you get.”

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“You would be surprised in Tacoma how hard it is to run three miles and not run some hills,” says McNair-Huff.

What motivates all of these runners? Beer. Each race begins and ends at a place that serves ice cold beer.

Also motivating: each other.

“Actually, it's funny,” says Alan Butner. “All of my friends are through Tacoma Runners.”

“It's been a really great thing for people who are new to Tacoma ,” says A.J. Colosimo.

Which reminds me to track down Beth Solan to get her impressions of Tacoma Runners.

“It's just a really fun group of people,” she says. “I'm really excited to do it again.”

She's so convincing, I decided to join the group for a night, and that's how I wound up running on Tacoma Narrows Bridge. The bridge is flat. The rest of the run is not.

I knew if we turned right on a certain street I could visit a great place for doughnuts. The mind does funny things when you hit peak exhaustion.

Another run. A little walking . Another beer. Some talking.

With Tacoma Runners, you don't have to run fast to make fast friends.

To find out where the Tacoma Runners will be meeting this Thursday go to their Facebook page.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING