SEATTLE —

Easter is on Sunday and if you're still scratching your head figuring out what to make for dessert, Chef Makini Howell has a cake recipe that's sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Chef Makini Howell's Rhubarb Cake

Ingredients:

6-7 Cups Rhubarb

1 Cups Butter

2½ Cups Granulated Sugar

2 Teaspoons Vanilla

1½ Cups Yogurt

3 ⅓ Cups Cake Flour

4 Teaspoons Baking Powder

0.25 Teaspoons Salt

1 cup sliced almonds

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 F Convection.

Grease a 10 inch (26 cm) spring pan.

Mix flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

In a stand mixer cream butter with sugar for about 5 minutes.

Add one ¼ cup yogurt at a time until well incorporated.

Add the vanilla extract, mix well.

Turn mixer on low and slowly add the flour mixture. Don’t over mix!

Fold in the cut rhubarb and transfer dough to baking pan. Smooth the top. Sprinkle on the almonds.

Bake for about 35 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Let cool on wire rack.

