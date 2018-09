A love for jewelry, nature and its healing properties are the driving forces behind the husband and wife team of BLK HEX.

"We make jewelry from natural stones and natural wood," said Brandon Ilenstine. "To take pieces that are nothing, and make them into something that people really like is awesome."

It's no wonder people are drawn to the designs. The large crystals and stones make a big statement.

"We do single stone, we do double, we do big knuckle dusters," said Diane Illenstine. "There's definitely something for everyone."

Each piece is a wearable work of art and is also one of a kind.

"Every stone is different, every piece of wood is different. So no matter what, there is nothing that is alike that we create," said Brandon.

"It's pretty cool when people put the ring on, it kind of finds them, the one that fits them," said Diane. "So we love that it's really unique and it's something they can feel is theirs."

The jewelry made a big enough statement to catch the attention of singer-songwriter India Arie. She wore a BLK HEX ring on the red carpet before the 2016 Soul Train Awards.

"Right when we were just getting started, she actually saw some of our stuff and she requested a private showing," said Diane. "She ended up taking home five pieces."