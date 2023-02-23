The star of 'Magnum P.I.' talks about making the move to NBC

DEVER: "I should let you know that I think we both have something in common. I think both of our wives went to high school in Olympia, Washington, is that right?"



HERNANDEZ: “I think so. I love Seattle, I love Olympia. Yeah, I've been to Olympia a bunch of times. I got family out there, you know, so been there. Olympia, Seattle, Washington. It's such a beautiful sight. I mean you know you guys got that crisp, clean air up there. You know I might end up moving there someday, who knows."



DEVER: "So you've been on quite a roller coaster ride lately in your professional career. Last May, CBS said okay, we're not going to renew 'Magnum' and then NBC one month later said, 'We're going to take it for two seasons.' I mean, what does that do to your brain?”



HERNANDEZ: "I was shocked when they said the show was canceled. I was so convinced we were coming back. And I said it a number of times in the press. And when we got canceled, I was just like, kind of blown away. I was like, what now? Okay. And then there were conversations about a potential home. NBC stepped up and picked us up for the fifth and sixth seasons, 10 episodes each”