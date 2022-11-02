Made in Washington: a rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory

"We make 3 million pieces every single day in the one and only factory that makes Roca in the world here in Washington State,” said Kathi Rennaker, marketing director for Brown & Haley.



This building has been churning out the sweet stuff ever since Harry Brown and J.C. Haley bought it in 1918 to house their growing candy business.



"This thing that they built together, it's pretty amazing. And it's still sitting right here, you know," said Rennaker from inside the same office the company's founders once worked in.



Brown & Haley's Almond Roca is sold in more than 65 countries, thanks to its location in Tacoma. This place is one of the keys to more than a century of success. The factory close to Fort Lewis and the Port of Tacoma meant this candy’s trademark pink tins traveled to the Pacific Front during World War II.



“Because our candy was able to travel in airtight tins we had a contract with the US Government for our candy to used by our soldiers overseas,” said Rennaker. The candy wasn't just a sweet treat for GI's - it could occasionally serve as trading currency.



Today, Almond Roca is worldwide - but they make another candy here that's only available in the Northwest. The Mountain Bar has been around since 1923, and it is the number one selling item on the Brown & Haley website because it's only sold in stores in the Northwest. Mount Rainier's on the wrapper - and your favorite flavor may be a tell for which side of 'The Mountain' you live on. Rennaker explained the peanut butter Mountain Bar is the number one seller everywhere, except Eastern Washington, where the best seller is the cherry Mountain Bar.