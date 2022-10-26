The man behind a popular Port Angeles soda: Made in Washington

Bedford's Sodas are a taste of small town pride. #k5evening

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — People have been cracking open these Made in Washington sodas since 1984 thanks to Ed Bedford, owner of Bedford’s Craft Sodas — pop that proudly states where it comes from on every bottle.

“It all started here, it's home-based out of Port Angeles,” Bedford said.



When he says 'home based' he means it —headquarters is Bedford’s modest one-story home in Port Angeles. It all started when this former beverage distributor couldn't find his favorite flavor:



"There was no real good creme soda on the market."



So Bedford came up with a recipe and made his own. Bedford’s Creme Soda was first bottled in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. Today, Bedford’s Sodas are bottled in Mukilteo. There’s that creme soda, root beer, ginger ale, ginger beer, diet ginger beer, orange creme, a ginger cola, and a marionberry creme. All except for the diet soda are made with cane sugar, and they’re all delicious.



“They’re just a little bit different than most sodas, because they're made in very small batches, we really try hard to get the best ingredients possible and we care for it through the whole process — it's not mass produced,” Bedford said.

Production runs are small, but you’ll easily find Bedford’s all over the Olympic Peninsula, in some stores across the country (Safeway carries them in many stores) and in cocktail lounges, because the peppery ginger beer makes a mean Moscow mule. But if you’re drinking his soda straight up, Bedford has this advice.



“Just drink it ice cold, never with ice — ice takes the carbonation out of it and it upsets it,” he said.

He’s serious about this — ENJOY THIS WONDERFUL BEVERAGE ICE COLD is emblazoned on every case.



Bedford's Soda has at least one famous fan.



“I've got a picture on the wall of my office. It's me and Joe Namath. We were doing a trade show together. He was next to me and he was constantly coming next door to sample the sodas,” laughed Bedford.